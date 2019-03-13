Cllr Ó Murchú says Louth leads the way on uniting Ireland

Dundalk Councillor Ruairí Ó Murchú has described Louth Sinn Féin’s Uniting Ireland meeting, which took place in the Redeemer Family Resource Centre yesterday, as "a stimulating and positive engagement with activists".

Cllr Ó Murchú said:

“I welcome this event hosted by Louth Sinn Féin Comhairle Ceantair. It was a timely meeting as the conversation in relation to Irish Unity is now a mainstream topic.

Perhaps referring to a potential no deal Brexit on March 29, Cllr Ó Murchú continued, saying: “The recent antics of the British Government and their DUP bedfellows, shows disregard for the economies on the island and contempt for the rights of its citizens.

“We cannot allow the current situation, in which a foreign Government has jurisdiction over a part of our nation, to persist.

“Partition is the problem and the solution is the unity of our island.

“The people of this island are the ones qualified to determine our own future. And everyone has a place in a new United Ireland.

“That means that those of a Unionist persuasion must make their voices heard. They must also be part of the debate.

“The United Ireland that I want to create is tolerant and inclusive, it leaves no one behind and pledges equality of opportunity for all.

“Irish Unity is within touching distance, we must seize this opportunity to unite our island and the people who call it home.

“We must work together to ensure that we drive the opportunity to create a 32 county Ireland of Equals, a Republic that we can all be proud of", the Sinn Féin councillor concluded.