'The SS Dundalk: 100 Years On' documentary to be aired this St Patrick's weekend

A new one hour documentary named "The SS Dundalk: 100 Years On", by local production company Little Road Productions is set to air this bank holiday Monday at 1 pm, on local radio station LMFM.

On October 14th 1918, as the SS Dundalk sailed from Liverpool out into the Irish sea, tragedy struck when it was hit by a German torpedo and spilt in two. Nineteen people from Louth were killed.

2018 marked the centenary of the tragedy and with a special 100th anniversary committee set up to commemorate those who lost their lives on board that fateful night, this one-hour radio documentary explores the tragic events of 100 years ago with the help of the descendants of the families left behind and the local stories that surround what has been described as “one of the most significant events to affect County Louth during the First World War”.

Featuring members of the SS Dundalk 1918 Centenary Commemorations committee, Brian Walsh of the Louth County Museum, Paddy Agnew of the Dundalk Sub Aqua Search and Rescue team, members of the Newry Maritime Association, and local Cllr Maria Doyle, amongst others, the documentary explores the personal stories behind those who perished and survived on the SS Dundalk and their descendants' efforts to ensure that their legacy is remembered.

The documentary was funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland with the Television Licence Fee and will broadcast on LMFM on Monday March 18th at 12 noon. Listen online at www.lmfm.ie

