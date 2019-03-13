Dundalk whiskey lovers advised of rare Midleton 1988 set to feature in Irish Whiskey Auction

An elusive, very rare bottle of Midleton 1988 is set to feature in the Irish Whiskey Auctions March auction, which opens on Fri March 22 2019, with the bottle expected to see bids in excess of €10,000.

Founded by Dundalk couple, Anthony and Catherine Sheehy, the March auction marks the fifth auction from Irish Whiskey Auctions with the February auction setting record prices for a Jameson 15-year-old Pure Pot Still and an Allmans Irish Whiskey, pre-dating 1900, sold in excess of €10,000.

Other rare and unique whiskeys in the March auction include Very Rare Midleton bottles from 1985, 1986, 1987 and 1989 – seldom available to purchase.

In addition to the Midletons, there’s a full range of Teeling small batch collaboration bottles, a full collection of limited-edition Game of Thrones Whiskey and a highly sought-after American bottle of whiskey – a Pappy Van Winkle 23-year-old family reserve.

“Irish whiskey is the world’s fastest-growing spirits category, yet until we launched Irish Whiskey Auctions there was no platform that promoted and allowed people to both buy and sell a fantastic range of whiskey from Ireland,” comments Anthony Sheehy.

He continues: “Since we launched last year, we’ve had people contacting us requesting a Very Rare Midleton 1988, which up until now, has proved to be elusive.

"We’ve absolutely delighted to have sourced this particularly rare bottle and expect interest to be extremely high in the 88. This bottle has the potential to add significant value in completing a Midleton collection for serious Irish whiskey enthusiasts.”

Since its first auction in September 2018, Irish Whiskey Auctions has received more than double the consignments than was originally projected.

Lots have included the complete collection of Irish Midleton Very Rare (34 bottles) selling for €36,100 and an early collection of ten bottles of small-batch Dingle whiskey which sold for €5,500. In the upcoming auction expect to see the Very Rare Midleton 1988 sit alongside the other early years of Midleton Very Rare and high-end Scotch and Japanese whiskey.

Irish Whiskey Auctions brings together buyers and sellers from around the globe whilst offering expert bottle and collection valuations. Featuring the best of Irish whiskey such as Midleton, Jameson, Connemara and world Favourites such as Macallan, Glenfiddich and Karuizawa, Irish Whiskey Auctions aims to provide buyers and sellers with a diverse, reliable and unrivalled auction service.

Similar to other auction platforms, Irish Whiskey Auctions has a closing time that will extend each time a last-minute bid is placed. This is to protect both the seller and the buyer, insuring that a bottle isn’t “swiped” from a bidder at the last moment without them having a chance to re-bid for it.

The next auction launches on March 22 and is expected to feature over 400 bottles of whiskey. For more information visit www.irishwhiskeyauctions.ie.