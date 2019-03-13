Louth punter wins €49,500 on €1.50 bet

A County Louth punter walked away with an incredible profit of €49,500 for a simple €1.50 bet just hours after the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The anonymous customer took the small flutter in a BoyleSports shop in the Louth on Tuesday and picked four numbers in the main EuroMillions draw that evening.

The ambitious punter was left waiting on numbers 5, 7, 13 and 31 to roll out, but the mammoth odds off 33,000/1 started to tumble as the first three numbers fell in their favour.

When the number 31 dropped as the final number in the draw, the bet had landed and allowed the lucky winner to return to the shop and swap their betslip for an astonishing total of €49,501.50.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented:

“All our eyes were on Cheltenham on Tuesday, but fair play to our local customer who was looking elsewhere and took out odds of 33,000/1 to bag themselves just short of €50,000.

"They have proved that you can walk off with that sort of money from a small stake and we hope they enjoy splashing out with their new-found fortune.”