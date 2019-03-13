Popular Dundalk priest Fr Michael Cusack moving to Galway parish

Dundalk priest Fr Michael Cusack has told the Democrat that he will be moving on from his role at St Joseph’s Redemptorist to serve a new parish in Galway.

The priest who has become hugely popular in the Dundalk parish he served over the last two decades is currently planning a charity fundraiser in place of a leaving party and says he hopes many people will come out to support the good causes on Saturday 13 April.

All funds raised from Fr Cusack's fundraiser will go to the Birches, the Simon Community and the Maria Goretti Foundation.

Fr Cusack is currently setting up a committee for the event which will be announced shortly.

The Redemptorist priest will also feature in The Dundalk Democrat's My Dundalk Life feature which will be in shops next Tuesday, March 19.