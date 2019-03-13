Calls for traffic audits on number of Dundalk roads

Calls for a traffic audit in a number of locations in the Dundalk area were called for by councillors at last week's Dundalk Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Emma Coffey asked at the meeting for an update on a traffic audit on the Lower Point Road in Dundalk.

With the added traffic that would occur as a result of the completion of The Towers housing development on the Point Road, traffic calming measures may be neccessary, hence the call for a traffic audit.

Cllr Coffey asked for a similar exercise to also be carried out on St Alphonsus Road in Dundalk, where the local councillor said some of the speeds she had witnessed there were “horrfic”.

Cllr Conor Keelan also asked at the meeting, if there is any planning for traffic calming on the Armagh Road where the construction works at Carnbeg are underway. An update on this for the next meeting was requested.