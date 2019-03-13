Dundalk cllr seeks improvements to Choice Based Letting system

The Choice Based Letting(CBL) system used by Louth County Council has been criticised for being too difficult to use.

The CBL system allows applicants express an interest in advertised council properties on a weekly basis.

Cllr Anne Campbell informed those present at the Feburary meeting that the interface is very difficult to use, especially on mobile devices.

Cllr Campbell said that Tuesday's in the Sinn Féin office are spent helping people use the system.

She asked if something could be done to make this easier for prospective tenants to use.

In response, the meeting heard that the system is not something that Louth County Council owns, so it could not be confirmed if the interface could be changed.

The members heard however, that for anyone who is having trouble with the system that the desks in Louth County Council are open and available for people seeking help.