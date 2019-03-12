Dearly Departed
Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday March 12, 2019
The death has occurred of Roseann Callan (née Byrne) of Moneymore, Carlingford
Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her beloved family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Willie and daughter Ann.
Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Peggy, Maisie and Bernadette, sons Jack, Paddy, Harry and Liam, daughters-in-law Mary and Karen, sons-in-law Tommy McMasters and Tommy Cowen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brother Jack and his wife Mary, nephews, nieces relatives and friends
Reposing at her residence from 2.00pm-10.00pm Tuesday and from 2.00pm-10.00pm Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in leau if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.
House private on Thursday morning please
The death has occurred of Tomas (Tommy) Farrelly of Dunleer, Louth and Oldcastle, Meath
Peacefully, after a short illness, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Tommy, beloved husband of the late Theresa (née McCullough) and loving father of Caroline, Alan, Derek, Olivia, Martin, Helen, John and Darren. Sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Catherine (Murphy) and Maureen (Cahill), grandchildren, partner Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Reposing at the residence of his son and daughter-in-law Darren and Muireann Farrelly, 25 Woodlands, Dunleer (Eircode A92E6N9) from 12 noon until 9pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St Brigid's Church, Dunleer arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Stroke Unit Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.
House private on Wednesday morning please.
The death has occurred of May McGuinness (née McKevitt), Irish Grange, Carlingford and formerly 10 St. Michael's Terrace, Carlingford
Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of Caul and dear mother of Gerard, Antoinette, Paul, Shane and Niall. Pre deceased by her parents Ben and Rose Ann McKevitt, brothers Hugh, Jim and Bernard and sister Anna. May will be missed with love by her husband, sons and daughter, son-in-law Michael Shields, daughters-in-law Miriam, Barbara, Jayne and Fiona, grandchildren Kevin, Ciaran, Emily, Conor, Seana, Laoise, Katie, Kerry, Ben, Jack. Also Sean, Niall, Christopher and their mother Patricia and her nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends.
Reposing at the residence of her daughter Antoinette at Irish Grange (eircode A91 TX39) from 6.30pm to 10.00pm today, Monday, and from 1.00pm to 10.00pm Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Grange Cemetery.
House private on Wednesday morning please
The death has occurred of Eileen Sharkey, Rathbody, Reaghstown, Ardee
Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital following an illness. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family; parents, Marian and Peter, brother James, sisters Brigid and Marcella, sister-in-law Rebecca, brothers-in-law Sean and Simon, niece Sarah, nephew Tomás and her best friend and carer Deirdre, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May Eileen Rest in Peace
Eileen will repose in her residence on Tuesday (12th) from 4pm to 9pm and on Wednesday (13th) from 4pm to 9pm. House private on Thursday morning please. Removal on Thursday morning (14th) to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Ardee Hospice Homecare.
