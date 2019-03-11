Storm Gareth
Yellow weather warning issued for Louth as Storm Gareth approaches
Gusts of 90 to 110km expected
Yellow weather warning issued for Louth as Storm Gareth approaches
Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Louth for tomorrow as Storm Gareth crosses the country.
According to the storm warning, "westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km. There is a risk of coastal flooding due to high seas along Atlantic coasts."
The warning runs from noon tomorrow (Tuesday) through to noon on Wednesday.
See met.ie for updates.
Wind Warning Issued— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 11, 2019
Status: Yellow
Location: Countrywide
Valid: Tuesday 12pm to Wednesday 12pmhttps://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on