Yellow weather warning issued for Louth as Storm Gareth approaches

Met Éireann have issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Louth for tomorrow as Storm Gareth crosses the country.

According to the storm warning, "westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km. There is a risk of coastal flooding due to high seas along Atlantic coasts."

The warning runs from noon tomorrow (Tuesday) through to noon on Wednesday.

See met.ie for updates.