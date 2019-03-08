The Millhouse has vacancies for bar staff roles

Senior Bar Person

The Millhouse, Slane, Co Meath is currently seeking an experienced Senior Bar Person with proven experience in the hotel industry.

The ideal candidate has a minimum of 2 years Senior Bar Person experience. Excellent communication skills and attention to detail.

Responsible for the day to day running of two busy bars, stock control and cash ups. Working shift work and weekends.



Please email you CV to madeleine@themillhouse.ie

Bar and Night Porter

The Millhouse, Slane, Co Meath is currently seeking an experienced Bar and Night Porter with proven experience in the hotel industry.

Work from 10.00 pm to 9.00 am -working shift work and weekends. - Excellent English required

Immediate Start – Email your CV to madeleine@themillhouse.ie



Kitchen Porter

Required for busy boutique hotel - working shift work and weekends - immediate Start – email your CV to madeleine@themillhouse.ie