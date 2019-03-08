Breathnach very concerned over level of local ambulance cover for Louth

Louth TD Declan Breathnach has said that despite receiving assurances last month from the Minister that six additional staff had been approved to be deployed to the Monaghan and Castleblayney ambulance stations, according to the Fianna Fáil deputy, "the situation is no better and staff are working in chaotic conditions."

“I raised the matter at the end of last month", said Deputy Breathnach, "when I was made aware of a situation whereby staff were unable to respond to calls due to a lack of staff and a lack of vehicles being available. Stations affected include those in Drogheda, Ardee, Virginia, Monaghan, Castleblayney and Dundalk.

He continued, “the situation is still no better despite the assurances given that extra staff had been approved. Yesterday five ambulances in the fleet serving the region were not operational, and two ambulances had to be deployed from Dublin to service both Drogheda and Dundalk last night.

“This is a gravely serious situation and I will be calling on the Minister to immediately resolve this issue.

"It is unfair both to the staff trying to cope with a lack of resources and unfair to the public who need to feel assured that there is a speedy and efficient emergency ambulance service in the region", Deputy Breathnach concluded.