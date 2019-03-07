Dance act featuring Louth members to appear on Ireland's Got Talent

Ireland’s Got Talent continues this Saturday night, 9th March at 7.30pm with an array of inspiring talent all hoping they can impress the judges on Ireland’s only variety stage.

Three local dancers Caitlin Rooney, Ronan Murphy and Nicole Ellis will be appearing on the show as part of Fly Youth - a dance act with a membership that stretches far and wide from Belfast to Louth to all over Dublin.

They come together to train and dance in Fly Dance Studio in Dublin. Their mentor is Zacc Milne who along with his sister Kerrie choreographs their routines.

Ireland’s Got Talent fans will remember Zacc from series one, having made it to the live finals Zacc has had an amazing year and recently performed with Little Mix at The Brits. Fly Youth are hoping that a little Zacc magic rubs off on them and they can impress the judges.

So tune in this Saturday night and make sure to vote Louth and proud!