Dundalk sees increase in number of young people signing on

The number of young people signing on in Dundalk increased in February according to Live Register figures released today by the Central Statistics Office.

While the numbers signing on in Dundalk have dropped overall both in a monthly and yearly context, the number of people under the age of 25 increased by 25 or almost 6% in February.

Overall, the numbers signing on in Dundalk has decreased by 424 since February 2018, but increased by 11 (less than 1%) since January.

The bulk of the decrease is in the 25 years and over age group, with 366 fewer signing on in February 2019 than a year earlier.

The monthly increase in Dundalk among the under 25 year olds is fairly evenly split between males and females - 15 more males (5.49%) and 10 more females (5.99%) signed on in Dundalk in February than in January 2019.