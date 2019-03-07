Charity
Irish Deaf Society warns against bogus collectors in north Louth
Reports of bogus collector doing door to door collections
Irish Deaf Society warns against bogus collectors in Carlingford
The Irish Deaf Society(IDS) have taken to social media to warn people in north Louth of bogus fundraisers doing door to door collections in the area.
According to the Irish Deaf Society, a bogus collector was seen in Carlingford, going door to door selling lines at €20 a line for the society.
The IDS say that they do not do door to door collections and have asked people to please report it to gardaí, should the bogus collector call to their door.
A bogus collector seen in Carlingford, Louth, selling lines at €20 a line for IDS. We do not do door to door collections. Please report it to Dundalk Garda Station if he calls at your door as he is depriving us of much needed funds #charity— Irish Deaf Society (@IrishDeafSoc) March 6, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on