Irish Deaf Society warns against bogus collectors in north Louth

The Irish Deaf Society(IDS) have taken to social media to warn people in north Louth of bogus fundraisers doing door to door collections in the area.

According to the Irish Deaf Society, a bogus collector was seen in Carlingford, going door to door selling lines at €20 a line for the society.

The IDS say that they do not do door to door collections and have asked people to please report it to gardaí, should the bogus collector call to their door.