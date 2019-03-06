Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday March 6, 2019

The death has occurred of Gráinne White (née McMahon) of Whitestown, Greenore, Louth

Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Oisín, adored mum of Gerard and Tara and dear sister of Paul, Kevin, Niall and Liam. Predeceased by her parents Gerard and Margaret and parents-in-law Pete and Teasie. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, Oisín's family Mary, Betty, Bernie, Geraldine, Doreen, Pat and Peter, Gráinne's brothers wives Helen, Deborah and Michelle, her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home, Whitestown (Eircode A91 T104 ) from 6pm on Monday. Removal on Wednesday at 11.15am to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Beaumont Foundation to benefit St. Luke's Oncology Centre c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.