‘My first Dundalk memory? ‘Swinging off the trees in Clarkes Forest’

Eamon Lawlor runs the Irish Martial Arts Academy in Dundalk.

He has been training for 26 years and is a world champion, a national forms champion, national weapons champion, National Forms and Weapons Coach For the National Governing Body For Kickboxing In Ireland (KBI) and has been inducted into the WOMAA Hall of fame for instructor of the year.

IMAA provides training to both kids and adults.

To find out more about the different classes they offer and events they take part in, see their Facebook page here

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

Its sense of community. For such a big town when support is needed the people never fail to rally round.

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?

Breakfast in Strandfield, walk with my wife, kids and our sharpei dogs around Navy Bank and then over to The Market Bar for some really good food and drinks.

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

It would be great to see some big brand names coming into the center of town to build it up again rather than business going outside of town.

The council seriously need to look at reducing rates as local business' struggle to survive because of it. It's penalizing businesses for trying to bring revenue to town.

What plans do you have for the rest of year?

I'm taking my students to more international competitions this year to build their strength and international profiles,we have students as young as six years old travelling abroad to gain experience.

Building our academy for our students is always a priority. We are a not for profit organisation run only by volunteers which we are very grateful for.

How would you describe Dundalk people?

Great people with very positive attitude.

What do like to do to let off some steam in Dundalk?

Love to teach and train in my academy Irish Martial Arts, brilliant outlet to let off steam in a healthy way.

What’s your first memory of Dundalk?

Swinging off the trees in Clarkes forest!

What local amenities could Dundalk do with?

More facilities for families to use rather than travel away from Dundalk.

Ice dome, bowling alley, go carting etc, it would bring great revenue to town while giving families more outlets.

Somewhere to bring your kids to watch sports without having to take them to a pub would be great!

What's your favourite Dundalk slang/phrase?

Come on the town!

What do you think of the local sports scene?

It fantastic, really strong but very much dominated by GAA and football publicly.There is a huge amount going on in other sports that doesn't get much coverage.

Every year for the last eight years I have had students representing Ireland in the World and European championships bringing home gold but we struggle to get them the recognition the deserve. Would love to see them getting front page headlines!

The Irish Open, the biggest competition in the world outside of the US Open was on 1st - 3rd March in City West and we brought home 2 Irish Open Champions , Lily Delany and Yasmine Singh and 2 bronze winners Niamh Graham and Severine Costil - extremely proud of our students.

Are Dundalk fitter and more health conscious than say 20 years ago?

Yes absolutely, hopefully it keeps getting stronger. There are a lot more options now especially for adults which is fantastic.

Do you have any advice for anyone considering martial arts?

Do it now, you're only regret will be not starting earlier.

Martial arts offer a sense of purpose, new skills, discipline, a sense of community and family, qualifications and great opportunities to travel the world.