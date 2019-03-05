Young Knockbridge farming student wins prestigious John Feely Scholarship

A young farming student from Knockbridge, Dundalk has been awarded one of the state’s most prestigious farming scholarships.

Tommy Conroy is one of the four 2018 recipients of the John Feely Scholarships, named for the legendary president of the ICMSA.

Mr Conroy, accompanied by his parents, Olive and Kenneth, was hosted at their Limerick head office by ICMSA last Friday and presented with a cheque for €1500 by ICMSA President, Pat McCormack.

Mr McCormack said the standard of the applicants overall was very encouraging and that of the four successful individuals was simply outstanding.

The future of dairying in Louth was assured when the county was producing young farmers of this calibre said Mr McCormack.