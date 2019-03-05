“Scouting Ireland now has what I believe to be the most stringent rules and regulations around safeguarding”, says local St Patrick's Scout Group leader Gerry Byrne (pictured).

The Dundalk scout group leader was speaking to the Dundalk Democrat following the latest revelations in the Scouting Ireland scandal.

“Like everyone, I was shocked and saddened at the things that have happened in the past”, he said.

According to Gerry, scouting in Dundalk has been going for over 65 years. “In that time”, he says, “we have had thousands of youth members who experienced what scouting has to offer.

“We have quite a large group with over 200 members. In recent years we have camped in Finland, Japan, France all over the UK and Ireland and most recently our Venturer’s Section spent New Year’s eve in Kandersteg International Scout Centre in the Swiss Alps.”

He added: “Our meetings involve games and challenges aimed at increasing the youth members understanding of what we are showing them at the time, from simple knots to building large pioneering structures, from boiling water to cooking for a patrol of eight on an open fire on camp, from basic maps reading to navigation a 30km overnight hike, from basic first aid to learning to be competent in CPR, and much more!

“We have been involved with all sorts of local community groups from Walking Dogs for Dundalk Dog Rescue to entertaining senior citizens in a retirement home, all these activities are aimed at encouraging youth members development as responsible citizens, learn social skills and achieve their full potential.”

Speaking on safeguards they have in place to protect children Gerry says, “All our leaders have been Garda vetted, done online e-Learning Safeguarding Training & Child Protection Training, (Currently a two day course which must be done before any contact with youth members), and we do regular Safeguarding refresher training.

“All parents that I have spoken to since this scandal first arose have complete support for our group and acknowledge what we do for their children.

“I’m hopeful that Scouting Ireland can recover from this scandal and continue to grow and provide the wonderful scouting experiences that I know it can”, he concluded.