Louth winner of €500,000 in Lotto Plus

The National Lottery have asked their Wee County Lotto Plus ticket holders to check their numbers as someone in Louth has won €500,000 after last night's EuroMllions draw.

A Wee County punter has matched all five numbers and Lotto HQ put the message out on Twitter to find the lucky duck:

WINNER ALERT Players in Co. #Louth check your tickets!! One player in the county has matched all 5 numbers on tonight’s #EuroMillions Plus draw and scooped a top-prize of €500,000. Congrats!

The winning numbers are 3, 12, 18, 30 & 36