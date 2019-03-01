Taoiseach at launch of new Dundoogan estate in Dundalk

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has attended the launch of the new Dundoogan housing estate at Haynestown in Dundalk today.

Mr Varadkar was joined by members of the council as he inspected some of the houses on the site.

PICTURE: Arthur Kinahan

Dundoogan, Haynestown is a planned 1100 home development, 112 of which Tuath are acquiring for social housing in collaboration with the Department of Housing, Louth County Council and developer, Canon Kirk Ltd. The first phase of 26 homes are due to be handed over this month with the remaining 86 homes ready for occupation by early 2020.



The total cost of the 112 social homes is circa €27 million, which, when completed, will consist of 40 two bed houses, 66 three bed houses and 6 four bed houses. All tenants to be housed are from Louth County Council’s housing list. The legal, financial and management framework for Dundoogan was agreed between Louth County Council, Túath and Canon Kirk Ltd. Tuath’s purchase is being funded by a combination of CALF (Capital Advanced Leasing Facility) from the Department of Housing and competitive loan finance on a fixed term of 25 years from the Housing Finance Agency / European Investment Bank.