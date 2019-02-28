International Women's Day to be celebrated in Dundalk

International Women's Day
Local election candidate hosting coffee morning to celebrate International Women's Day
International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on March 8 and to celebrate it this year, local election candidate Roisin Duffy is hosting a coffee morning in Ballymascanlon Hotel on Friday 8th March 2019 at 10am.
The theme for International Women's Day for 2019 is #balanceforbetter.
IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911. It is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.
Roisin Duffy, a Fine Gael candidate in the Dundalk Carlingford area, in explaining the reason for the coffee morning said:
"I thought it would be a nice opportunity to mark International Women's Day and particularly the theme for 2019 #balanceforbetter, which is particularly apt given that it is election year.
"The event is not a womens only event and everyone is most welcome to join with me in this celebration. I look forward to seeing as many as possible there on Friday morning next".
