Concerning the Other exhibition opens in Dundalk this weekend

A new exhibition is coming to The Basement Gallery in An Tain Arts Centre this Saturday, March 2.

Concerning the Other is a collaborative art project which brings together ten artists to create a hundred collaborative artworks.

The concept for this project is that in these days of uncertainty, mounting racism and intolerance, artists can take a lead in promoting diversity and showing concern for minorities and for refugees from areas of conflict.

Ten selected artists responded to and took account of each other’s work in a collaborative process which took place over ten weeks in 2017.

The Artists include Brian Fay, Claire Halpin, James Hanley R.H.A, Joanna Kidney, Eoin Mac Lochlainn, Miriam McConnon, Kate Murphy, Ben Readman, Gail Ritchie and Susanne Wawra. See www.antain.ie for further information.