REVEALED: Most popular baby names in Louth

The most popular baby names in Louth in 2018 have been revealed today by the Central Statistics Office(CSO).

The most popular boys name in Louth last year was James and the most popular girl's name was Emily.

James was the second most favourite name across the country, with Jack being the most popular overall.

Jack has held the top spot since 2007 with the exception of 2016 when James was the most popular name.

Emily was the most popular name across the country. This is the eighth consecutive year that Emily has been the most popular name chosen for girls. Emily, Grace, Emma, Sophie and Amelia, were the top five names for girls in 2018.

Jack, James, Conor and Daniel have been in the top five boys' names in Ireland since 2007. Three of these names - Jack, Conor and James have been in the top five since 1998.