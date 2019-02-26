Louth drivers have the second lowest rates of penalty points in the country

Louth drivers have the second lowest proportion of penalty points in the country according to Central Statistics Office figures released today.

In December 2017, 13.6% of drivers in Louth had penalty points. Only Donegal were lower, with 12.9% of drivers having penalty points.

Wexford had the highest rates with 21.5% of licence holders having penalty points.

There were 73,958 licence holders in Louth in December 2017. 10,087 of these drivers had penalty points.

7,658 of these had 1-3 penalty points; 2,143 had 4-6 penalty points and 286 had seven or more points.

Just over one in six (17.7%) Irish drivers had penalty points in December 2017.

In the Mid-West region 20% of drivers had penalty points compared to 14.9% in the Border region.