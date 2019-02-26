Louth County Council still awaiting response on Bridge Street funding appeal

Louth County Council are still awaiting a response on the appeal to the the decision that Bridge Street would not avail of funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

The February meeting heard that the Council have had no indication as to when they would know about the appeal.

When asked what additional information was given or what was in the appeal that wasn't in the original application, Director of Services Frank Pentony said that they “used the opportunity through our network [of local authorities] to speak to some of our colleagues around the country who had a similar application that was successful and we built upon the information they gave us.”

“It's in the hands of the department. I feel we've made our best case”, Mr Pentony added.