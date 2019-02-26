House maintenance requests remain a challenge for Louth County Council

Ninety-five maintenance requests from December 2018 for Louth County Council housing stock remain outstanding, members heard at the February County Council meeting.

This was out of a total of 295 maintenance requests the local authority had received in December.

Cllr Joanna Byrne commented at the meeting that this figure was too high.

In response to Cllr Byrne, the meeting heard that completing maintenance requests remained a challenge for the Council but they are being managed on a priority basis.

The outstanding requests, the meeting heard, were described as being “on the lower end of the scale”, with the local authority prioritising issues like heating, draughts, etc.

The Council's housing report also showed that there remains 102 vacant properties in the housing stock in the county.