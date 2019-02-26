New public park in Dundalk under development

A new public park, currently under construction beside Coláiste Chú Chulainn in Dundalk, is hoped to be completed and handed over to Louth County Council this Spring, it was revealed at the February County Council meeting last week.

The Dundalk Democrat spoke to Cllr Tomás Sharkey following the meeting who said that the public park is being constructed by Ganson on behalf of Louth Co Council.

While it is hoped that the park will be completed this Spring, Cllr Sharkey, who is also principal of Coláiste Chu Chulainn, said he did not know when it would be completed.

Cllr Sharkey did say however that, as with all major public building projects, the school is due to have a piece of public art installed under the Percentage for Art scheme. The school community will be included in this, the Dundalk Councillor said.