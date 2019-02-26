Knights of Hibernia to hold AGM in Dundalk

The Knights of Hibernia Friendly Society will hold their Annual General Meeting on Sunday March 10, in the Knights of Hibernia Hall, 30 Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk.

All members are welcome and invited to attend on the night.

The Knights of Hibernia erected a specially commissioned commemorative plaque at the front of the premises last November, to remember the men who left the society's premises to fight for Irish freedom on Easter Sunday 1916.

Around 100 volunteers from across Louth gathered at the building, from where they left the town to take part in the Easter Rising.