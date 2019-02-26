Environment
Cllr Sharkey hits out at illegal dumping of waste tyres in north Louth.
'It is a blatant insult to the locals of this area'
Cllr Tomás Sharkey has hit out at the illegal dumping of waste tyres in the Annavacky area of north Louth.
"There is a campaign of illegal tyre dumping being waged by criminals against local rural commumities", says Cllr Sharkey in a statement released last night.
"The most recent incident took place in Annavacky off the N53", he continued, "it is a blatant insult to the locals of this area."
"I am asking everybody to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activities in the local area."
