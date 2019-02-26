Cllr Sharkey hits out at illegal dumping of waste tyres in north Louth.

Cllr Tomás Sharkey has hit out at the illegal dumping of waste tyres in the Annavacky area of north Louth.

"There is a campaign of illegal tyre dumping being waged by criminals against local rural commumities", says Cllr Sharkey in a statement released last night.

"The most recent incident took place in Annavacky off the N53", he continued, "it is a blatant insult to the locals of this area."

"I am asking everybody to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activities in the local area."

