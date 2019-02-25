Dundalk Municipal District
Vehicular access to Boyd's car park from Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk to close permanently
Closes from Wednesday February 27
Access for vehicular traffic to the Clanbrassil Centre (Boyd's) car park from Clanbrassil Street will cease permanently from this Wednesday February 27, according to Louth County Council.
Louth County Council say that pedestrian access will not be affected.
The entrance from Clanbrassil St. to Clanbrassil Street (Boyd's) car park will be permanently closed to vehicular traffic from Wed. 27th Feb. Pedestrian access is not affected. #louthinfrastructure— Louth County Council (@louthcoco) February 25, 2019
