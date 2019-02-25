Dundalk Municipal District

Vehicular access to Boyd's car park from Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk to close permanently

Closes from Wednesday February 27

Donard McCabe

Donard McCabe

Access for vehicular traffic to the Clanbrassil Centre (Boyd's) car park from Clanbrassil Street will cease permanently from this Wednesday February 27, according to Louth County Council.

Louth County Council say that pedestrian access will not be affected. 