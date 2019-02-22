Sponsored Content
DNG Duffy in Dundalk is going from strength to strength
DNG Duffy
DNG Duffy in Dundalk is going from strength to strength
DNG Duffy in Dundalk is part of the extensive branch network of one of Ireland's leading property agencies.
Established in 2001 they have an established reputation in property and specialised advisory services in the North East area.
The expert services DNG Duffy provide include:
- Expert advice and experience in the sale of Residential and Commercial Property, both new and second hand.
- Marketing and launching new housing developments
- Lettings and management of both new and second hand properties
- Valuations to Blue Book standard (TEGoVA)
- Planning and Development Advice
- Auctioneering advice and experience
- Mortgage advice and application specialists
- Bespoke service specific to client needs
As part of the DNG Group they played their part in the network experiencing a hugely busy 2018, with its strongest November since they first opened their doors 36 years ago – traditionally one of the quieter times of the year for property sales.
One of the new residential developments DNG Duffy have been part of recently include Mount Hamilton, the exciting new residential development of quality built 2, 3 & 4 bedroom energy efficient homes by Urban Life.
Mount Hamilton, Carrick Road is considered one of the finest addresses in Dundalk for family homes benefiting from a range of amenities closeby and all only minutes from town centre and M1 motorway.
DNG Duffy New Homes proudly offer to market Urban Life's limited number of K type 4 bedroom detached homes which are now ready to occupy.
Call them today in their Dundalk or Ardee offices -
DNG Duffy
Dundalk Estate Agents
66 Clanbrassil Street,
Dundalk,
Co. Louth
042 9351011
DNG Duffy
Dundalk Estate Agents
17 Market Street
Ardee
Co. Louth
For more information including a full list of properties for sale and to rent go to www.dngduffy.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on