Louth hip hop dancers to appear on Ireland's Got Talent

A local hip hop dance troupe from Ardee, Monaghan and locations across Louth will appear on Ireland's Got Talent this Saturday night on Virgin Media One at 7.15pm.

A spokesperson for the group, who are made up of children and teenagers aged from five to 18-years-old said: "Hip Hopical are a troupe from all over Monaghan and Louth. There are 41 members in the group and they describe themselves as a Hip Hop group with a difference.

"They take musicals and fairytales and movies and tell the story with a twist. All the kids in the group love to dance in all different styles but Hip Hop is their passion. They love the energy that is created in class when the practice together and the vibe and energy they get from one another.

"Usually, the kids are divided into different crews and they enter various competitions. They also perform in shows and panto with their stage school Born 2 Perform. They look up to their amazing teachers - Sally Anne is their Hip Hop teacher she is a huge inspiration to them and always pushes their limits to develop their skill and help them to be unique and creative

This performance is a chance for all of the crews to perform together.

"All of the troupe watched IGT last year and decided it would be an amazing opportunity for them to showcase their talents. They would love to win - in the crew there are huge Louis Walsh and hardcore Drag Race Fans who would love to get a hug from Michelle Visage. Two of our troupe are cousins with Saoirse Ronan she has come to see our shows and tweeted about us

"Our group is very large so we all have different ambitions some of us would love to have a career in the arts - we want jobs that we all love. The kids all work hard, love to entertain, love to laugh and at times we love a good aul cry. We try not to take everything in life too seriously and we are very grateful for everything everyone has done for each and every one of us.

"We hope we to make all our families and friends proud and we hope to brighten up your day with our love of performing."

Tune in to Virgin Media One this Saturday to watch the local dancers in action from 7.15pm.

www.facebook.com/hiphopical/

www.instagram.com/hiphopical/

www.twitter.com/Hiphopical_