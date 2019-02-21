Planning lodged for new filling station at Dundalk Retail Park

A planning application has been lodged with Louth County Council this week, seeking to construct a new filling station at the Dundalk Retail Park off the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk.

The new development consists of a new filling station with a service station building that will include three "food offers", one of which would include a drive-thru facility.

An ancillary off licence is included in part of the retail area and the filling station would include six pump islands - other outdoor facilities would include a jet wash, brush wash, picnic area and a play area.

The applicant is Petrogas Group Ltd, trading as Applegreen.

A decision is due on the application, which is at pre-validation stage by April 14, with submissions due by March 24, 2019.