Over three quarters social housing delivered in Louth in 2018 was in HAP supports

The breakdown of social housing delivered in Louth in 2018 was published by Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy today and according to the breakdown, of the 1,229 units delivered, 965 or 79% were Housing Assistance Payments (HAP) to landlords.

Just two other local authorities had a higher percentage, Galway City Council (86%) and Wicklow County Council (81%)

The breakdown of the remaining 264 homes is as follows:

23 – Louth County Council new builds

130 – Approved Housing Body(AHB) new builds

18 – Part V new builds

2 – Louth County Council voids

16 – Louth County Council acquisitions

22 – Approved Housing Body acquisitions

49 – Leased properties

4 – Rental Accommodation Scheme(RAS)

These figures would suggest that of the 1,229 social housing units delivered, 82% or 1,018 units are owned by landlords and not Louth County Council.

Looking at the homes covered by HAP in Louth, under HAP local authorities will make a monthly payment to a landlord, subject to terms and conditions including rent limits, on a HAP tenant’s behalf.

In return, the HAP tenant pays a weekly contribution towards the rent to the local authority. This ‘rent contribution’ is based on the household income. It is calculated in the same way as the rent paid by a tenant of a local authority owned property.

HAP properties are not local authority owned however, and remain in the ownership of the landlord.