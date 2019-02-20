22 Louth drivers purchased electric car and availed of €5,000 grant in 2018

22 Louth drivers purchased an electric vehicle last year and qualified for a €5,000 grant, up to €5,000 off VRT and cheaper tolls, according to figures shared today by Dundalk Fine Gael cllr John McGahon.

"There are excellent support schemes available to help people adapt to a more climate sensitive lifestyle", Cllr McGahon said. .

“Range anxiety is a problem for Electric Vehicle (EV) drivers, but the government has just awarded a €10m grant to the ESB.

“The upgrading of standard chargers to fast chargers at 50 locations and the replacement of 528 standard chargers that are currently in use with new standard chargers will significantly improve the reliability of the charging network.

“The expanded network will support 40,000 EVs, about four times the present number. By 2025, every employer with more than 20 parking spaces will also be required to have an EV charger.

“As a community we need to think more about choices like these. I am seeking to develop momentum for Climate Action in a plan which is now in preparation.

Focusing then on energy efficiency, Cllr McGahon continued:

“Many of our homes have very poor building energy ratings. Big savings in energy, in greenhouse gases and in comfort can be achieved by taking up these schemes.

According to Cllr McGahon, over 1,221 Louth Homes, the fourth highest figure in the country after Dublin, Cork and Meath, homes availed of the 20-30% grant for better energy efficiency in their home. Availing of the Warmer Homes initiative, which is confined to home owners who qualify for the Fuel Scheme, this covers the entire cost for eligible families.

“All of these schemes are administered by SEAI and funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment", said Cllr McGahon.

“I would encourage everyone to consider availing of a scheme most suitable to your needs, more on how to avail of these grants can be found on www.seai.ie

“We are a small country but we have a big role to play in meeting this challenge at home and on the world stage,” the Fine Gael Councillor concluded.