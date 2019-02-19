€30.37 million in commercial rates collected in Dundalk in 2018

The increase of almost €1.7m in the collection of commercial rates in Louth in 2018 is “certainly good news” for Dundalk and is “absolutely” a sign that the local economy is on the up, according to Town Centre Commercial Manager of Dundalk BIDS, Martin McElligott.

Mr McElligott was speaking to the Dundalk Democrat on the news that Louth County Council collected €30.37 million in commercial rates in 2018, up from €28.68 million in 2017.

The figures were provided in a response to a question put forward by Cllr Frank Godfrey, who asked how much was collected by Louth County Council in the period 2017/2018.

While the breakdown of the rates collected was not available, it is understood from sources that some of the increase is attributed to arrears collections and the sale of sizeable properties in the county.

The Dundalk Democrat spoke to Alan Sherry, Senior Executive Officer for Corporate Services with Louth Council, who said that the council is “making significant improvement in increases in the collections over the past number of years through a concerted effort by the Finance Department.”

Mr Sherry goes on to say that there has been a “renewed focus on it in the last number of years and it's definitely having an impact, there's no question of that.”

The work being done in terms of urban regeneration was also touched upon by Martin McElligott in his comments to the Dundalk Democrat.

“There's a wealth of opportunity here in Dundalk”, said Martin. He referred to the urban regeneration initiatives being undertaken and the various ongoing development projects in the area.

“There's 20 new apartments going up at Clanbrassil Street at the minute, they're being fitted out.

“You see planning permission [applications] coming through. There's a lot of building to go on here yet.

“I think over the next five years, we're going to see a massive change in how Dundalk looks and feels and operates - well it is my hope that it does.

“The first thing is realising the potential in this area”, he adds, “it is the very first step”.