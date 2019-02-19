Dundalk cllr moves to allay local concerns regarding Clanbrassil St works

Dundalk Municipal District Cathaoirleach Conor Keelan, spoke to the Dundalk Democrat yesterday regarding the ongoing works at Clanbrassil Street and local concerns regarding long term plans for the street.

According to Cllr Keelan, some have spoken of their concerns regarding the size of the footpaths and whether the current one-way system on Clanbrassil Street will be permanent.

Cllr Keelan said, “Certainly, having made a submission to the Part 8 myself and having seen the Manager's Report, this was never the view or the perception of the elected members and this has been confirmed by officials.”

"These same fears were spoken of during the construction works on the Square a number or years ago, he said.

“Those with concerns about this process should study the plans, liaise with Infrastructure in Louth County Council, or the BIDS Office, who have engaged with officials on behalf of traders since the start”, Cllr Keelan concluded.