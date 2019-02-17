Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday February 17 2019

The death has occurred of John (Seán) McEvitt of Goatstown, Dublin / Dundalk, Louth

Suddenly at home. Beloved husband of Maura and loving father to Leo, Pat, Rory and Maeve. Will be sadly missed by his family, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Ruth, son-in-law Jack, his loving grandchildren Jack, Mark, Chloe, Lily, Maria and Liam, brothers-in-law Martin and Larry, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Saturday afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10.30 am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum followed by burial at Kilmashogue Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

The death has occurred of Jerome Curran of 55 Forest Park, Killeavy, Armagh/ Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Daisy Hill Hospital on February 13, 2019. Jerome, dearly loved son of the late Neil and Loretta (née Morgan), loving father of Lia and dear brother of Michael, Christopher and Tyronne.

Deeply regretted by his daughter, brothers, sisters in law Jan, Nadine and Lyndsey, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mc Geough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn Street, Dundalk from 3pm until 7pm on Tuesday the 19th.

Removal on Wednesday morning the 20th, at 10.50 to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock.

Followed by private cremation.

May he rest in peace