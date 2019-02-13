PHOTO: People are seeing a ghost in this old Carlingford picture

Take a look at the old photograph above, notice anything a bit weird in it?

If you look closely to the bottom left of the picture, in the foreground, you can clearly see the ghostly outline of someone sitting on the concrete cleat beside the sail boat tied up.

The young (ghost!) man looks to be wearing a cap and a shirt with a jacket - he certainly looks of that era.

It looks like the photo was taken at the turn of the 19th/20th century.

Could it just be a ghostly technical glitch with the old camera, or is it the spirit of someone who was lost at sea many years ago?

Spooky....

Hat tip: Mickey O Sullivan