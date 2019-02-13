UPDATE: Images of counterfeit goods seized by Gardaí in Ardee

Gardaí attached to Ardee Drugs Unit assisted by local units and officers of the Department of Revenue carried out a search of a house on Bridge Street, Ardee, Co. Louth yesterday afternoon Tuesday 12th February, 2019 under a Section 25 warrant of the Trades Mark Act, 1996.

As a result of the search a substantial amount of boxed containers with clothing were seized with brands found to include Adidas, Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren, with an estimated street value of €500,000.

Some documentation and a large amount of packaging for the resale of the clothing was also seized.

No arrests were made during the search and investigations are ongoing.