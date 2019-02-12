Lack of lighting cited as factor in anti-social behaviour on lane at Ramparts in Dundalk

Littering and anti-social behaviour taking place in the vicinity of the path behind the tennis courts in Dundalk that links the Ramparts Road with St Alphonsus Road, was brought up by Cllr Emma Coffey at the Dundalk Municipal District February meeting.

Cllr Coffey told those present that the area was being habitually used to dump waste. It was suggested that the lack of lighting in the area was a contributing factor in anti-social behaviour taking place.

In a response to Cllr Coffey, the meeting heard that the area is cleaned regularly by the Council but cans and bottles were dumped on almost a nightly basis.

It was acknowledged that extra work is required in the area, including investigating the option of installing cameras to combat littering.

It would not be possible to have extra lighting installed in the area however, the meeting heard, due to the moratorium on new public street lighting at present.