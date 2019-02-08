Funding for Ramparts-Blackwater River walkway in Dundalk confirmed

Members of Dundalk Municipal District were given more detail on Tuesday, of the Ramparts-Blackwater riverwalk in Dundalk, for which the local authority has received €100,000 in government funding to develop.

The meeting heard that the walkway will begin at the Avenue Road, across from the Avenue Centre and before the junction of Hill Street Bridge, where a footpath currently connects the Avenue Road to Tesco Extra.

From there it runs alongside the Ramparts-Blackwater river at the back of Gosling's Terrace, up towards the back of the old Crossan's garage and will link to the Mourne View Hall student accommodation.

Senior Engineer Mark Johnston, who was responding to a request from Cllr Maeve Yore for an update on the funding, told the Municipal District members that funding for a pedestrian crossing, including lighting, on the Avenue Road connecting the walkway to the path leading to Tesco Extra is included in the plans.

Also included in the breakdown of the €100,000 allocated towards the project is tidying of the river, a cycle lane, a fully tarmacked path, some benching and street lighting.

