Construction of Carlingford Greenway to begin next year

The proposed construction of approximately 6.6km of a new cross border greenway between Carlingford and Newry aims to begin next year, according to a presentation given by Doran Consulting to Dundalk Municipal District on Tuesday evening in the Town Hall, Dundalk.

The proposed greenway begins in Carlingford with the first 1.3km going as far as Carlingford Marina. The project aims to use the existing footpath in places, with a shared greenway and cycle path in parts of Carlingford.

According to the presentation given at the meeting, traffic calming measures will need to be implemented in the village including a proposed new 30kph speed limit.

The greenway at this point joins up with the Carlingford to Omeath greenway that was opened in 2014.

From here a proposed greenway will be constructed that will run from Omeath to Victoria Lock, 5.3km away.

The greenway then joins with the Victoria Lock to Albert's Basin greenway that opened in 2018.

Community consultation is to take place over the first three months of 2019, along with appropriate assessment screening and a preliminary design, in order to submit a planning application by the end of this quarter.

Should proposed designs go ahead, it is hoped that the completed greenway will be opened to the public in the first quarter of 2021.