JOBS ALERT: New vacancies in Carrickmacross

Due to some new business in our Carrickmacross site, Kerry Foods are recruiting for Production Team Members on days and evening shifts.

We’re Kerry Foods – a leading name in the global food industry, and a distinctly individual business. We’re home to incredible brands, over 6000 brilliant people and big ambitions. Our products, many of which are household favourites, are eaten by millions of people every day.

About the role

You will pack relevant product, manage stock levels, ensure waste is recycled correctly and managed and ensure correct labelling, whilst ensuring product is palletised correctly. You will work as part of a dedicated team to ensure that the products are prepared and packed ready for the customer contract.

Sounds great right?

You will be organised and hardworking. You will be flexible and willing to learn and can communicate with people at all levels.

What’s in it for you?

Working a minimum of 16 hours (and up to 39 hours) per week on days or evenings paying a competitive rate of pay with shift allowance for evenings.

To apply please go to

www.kerryfoodscareers.com