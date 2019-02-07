Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday February 7, 2019

The death has occurred of Sean Browne of Main Street, Blackrock and Clontarf, Dublin

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 5th February 2019. Sean beloved son of the late John and Eileen. Deeply regretted by his son Don, sister Margaret Mc Cabe, brothers Paul and Eamonn, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Sean’s Funeral will be Private

The death has occurred of Jimmy Farrell of Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk and Drogheda

Predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen (late of Moran Terrace Drogheda), brothers Herby and Michael, He will be sadly missed by his brothers John (Drogheda), Christy (Canada), sisters Kitty (Kildare), May (Manchester Eng), neighbours and all his friends and the staff of Dundalk Simon Communitty.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Thursday afternoon 2pm to 6pm, Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of James McGuinness of Swords, Dublin and Dunleer, Louth

Suddenly at Lourdes Hospital Drogheda. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth and brother of the late Lily. Sadly missed by his loving sons Gary, Derek & Eamonn, daughter-in-law Brenda, Ratee, brother Tom, sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Thursday evening from 4 o'clock to 6 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 o'clock Mass followed by burial in adjoing cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.