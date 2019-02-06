Louth County Council take over Willow Grove in Dundalk

Residents of Willow Grove in Dundalk have reacted positively today to the news that their estate has finally been taken in charge by Louth County Council, as was confirmed at last night’s Dundalk Municipal District monthly meeting.

Chairman of the Willow Grove residents’ association, Vincent Jackson, spoke to the Dundalk Democrat today to acknowledge the work and support of a number of people in getting the roads in the estate formally declared public roads.

Mr Jackson moved to first “acknowledge the efforts of Frank Pentony and his engineering team” in Louth County Council. He then went on to thank Cllr Maria Doyle “for her unfailing support over the years”, as well as Cllr Marianne Butler.

Among the local TDs who assisted, Mr Jackson offered special thanks to Deputy Peter Fitzpatrick for his support in getting the estate taken in charge by the Council, as well as Deputy Declan Breathnach.

The residents’ association chairman said that the association saw the move as a “major step forward” and it acknowledged the “support from the residents who have supported us through this project.”

With Willow Grove now under the charge of Louth County Council, the hopes are that an end to the major pothole issue in the estate might be in sight, with the association hoping that road resurfacing will finally take place.

Mr Jackson said that the project is ongoing but he was thankful for the effort undertaken by Chief Executive Joan Martin and Louth County Council, in getting the estate taken under its charge.