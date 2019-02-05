Arms find in Louth a 'stark reminder' of fragility of peace process says local TD

“A stark reminder to all, of the fragility of our peace process on these islands”, is how Louth TD Declan Breathnach described the discovery last Friday, of a substantial quantity of ammunition along with a mortar tube on lands near Omeath on the Cooley peninsula.

A Garda operation at a wood, about 1km off the Omeath to Flagstaff Road, uncovered what is understood to be around 1,000 rounds of “ammunition of varied calibre” along with a mortar tube (pending examination by Garda ballistics experts).

It is believed the ammunition was concealed in lunch boxes and stashed in a barrel that had been buried in the ground.The mortar tube, wrapped in plastic, was found nearby.

Deputy Breathnach said following the discovery:

“I want to commend the efforts of An Garda Síochána in their find, and appeal to all to be vigilant and supportive in ensuring that where any suspicious activity is observed in their area be reported to the relevant authorities.”

He added: “The Good Friday Agreement is the democratic process for progress of all the people on these islands and those intent on creating division and friction within communities must not be allowed to undermine our democracy.”

Sinn Féin TD Gerry Adams also commended An Garda Síochána on the find and adding: “The Good Friday Agreement has created a democratic and peaceful route to Irish unity.

“At a time when interest in and support for, a referendum on Irish Unity is growing the actions of these unrepresentative micro-groups only helps those who are opposed to Irish Unity.”

Local Sinn Féin councillor for the area, Antóin Watters, said that those responsible “have no support or no agenda. Omeath and the Cooley Peninsula is full of honest and decent people.”

He continued: “We're fully focused on Brexit and the possibility of a hard border.

“We don't like to see this happening. Our main focus is Brexit and we don't need anything to take the focus off that.”

The Garda operation ended on Saturday afternoon. No arrests have yet been made.