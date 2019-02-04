Lucky Carrickmacross brothers pick up €148,179 in Lotto win

Two County Monaghan brothers today shared a prize of €148,179 after matching 5 numbers plus the Bonus on the Lotto Draw from Wednesday January 30th.

The delighted winners - who have been playing the Lotto together for almost 30 years - made sure they did a days work first before they travelled to Dublin to collect their winnings!

They bought their golden ticket at the Tir Chonaill Service Station, Dublin Road, Carrickmacross.

“We were up extra early to do a days work! We are delighted with the win I had booked a family holiday to America anyway for June so we can make it extra special – and there is talk of a new kitchen!” one of the delighted brothers said.

A National Lottery spokesperson reminded Irish EuroMillions players that they can be the biggest Lottery winner in the Republic of Ireland if they scoop tomorrow night’s EuroMillions jackpot.

“Tomorrow’s EuroMillions is heading for a mind-blowing €130 million (estimated) and this would at least equal the amount won by Frances and Patrick Connolly, from Co. Down, who won €127 million on EuroMillions earlier this year and it would eclipse the €115 million won by Dolores McNamara back in 2005."