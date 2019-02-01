REPORT: Army bomb disposal team on way to "incident" in Omeath, in north Louth

According to an update from reporter Michael O'Toole of The Star newspaper, an army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is attending an "incident" near Omeath were it is understood weapons and an IED have been recovered.

