REPORT: Army bomb disposal team on way to "incident" in Omeath in north Louth
According to an update from reporter Michael O'Toole of The Star newspaper, an army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is attending an "incident" near Omeath were it is understood weapons and an IED have been recovered.
BREAKING: Army EOD team on way to an incident near Omeath in north Louth. #Garda SDU operation appears to have recovered weapons and an IED.— Michael O'Toole (@mickthehack) February 1, 2019
