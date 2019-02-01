BREAKING

REPORT: Army bomb disposal team on way to "incident" in Omeath in north Louth

Crime

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@dundalkdemocrat.ie

REPORT: Army bomb disposal team on way to "incident" in Omeath, in north Louth

REPORT: Army bomb disposal team on way to "incident" in Omeath, in north Louth

According to an update from reporter Michael O'Toole of The Star newspaper, an army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team is attending an "incident" near Omeath were it is understood weapons and an IED have been recovered.


MORE AS WE GET IT