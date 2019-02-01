Over €7.5 million allocated to assist the repair of regional and local roads in Louth

Over €7.5 million in funding has been allocated to assist the repair of regional and local roads in Louth, according to details shared today by Louth councillor, John McGahon.

Among the projects this funding will cover are safety improvement works in Dundalk, Knockbridge, Kilsaran and Bellurgan.

In Dundalk, €30,000 has been allocated for safety measures on the pedestrian route to commercial areas on the Avenue Road.

In Knockbridge, €15,000 go towards safety measures where vehicle speeds to the crossroads in the village centre are in excess posted speed limit of 50kph.

€35,000 is for safety measures in Bellurgan on the straight from Deer Park Road to the service station opposite Bellurgan football club.

Kilsaran has been allocated €15,000 towards the long straight stretch of regional road through the village. It is seen as a difficult environment for drivers to keep within the posted speed limit of 50 kph, especially in the vicinity of the national school, credit union, church, etc.

€3,827,500, or just over half the allocation, is going to restoration improvement.

Commenting on the allocation, Cllr McGahon said:

“I warmly welcome the additional funding support of €7.5 Million to assist Louth County Council in progressing repairs to regional and local roads.

“2019 will see a further significant increase in grant funding for regional and local roads, which I’m delighted to see."

“Recent extreme weather events have had a major impact on the regional and local road network and this funding will see essential maintenance and improvements carried out.

“These events, combined with the extended period of reduced funding for road maintenance following the economic downturn, have left the road network much more vulnerable to damage.

“Fine Gael is determined to support the continued growth in our economy in the years to come by maintaining and renewing existing infrastructure.

“I know this funding will greatly assist in the repairs and ensure our road network in Louth is of the highest standard,” Cllr. John McGahon concluded.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said: “Overall funding will increase by about 16% this year. This increase in funding should allow approximately 2,400kms of regional and local roads to be maintained and 2,150kms to be strengthened this year.

“These grants are to supplement local authorities’ own resources and expenditure on regional and local road and are just part of the total investment in regional and local roads for this year.”